One BillionTrees supporting a sustainable future for Mangatu

Thursday, 11 July 2019, 2:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Shane Jones
Minister of Forestry
11 July 2019
The One Billion Trees Fund will support a Māori Incorporation in the Gisborne District to move to a more productive and sustainable land-use model, Forestry Minister Shane Jones says.

The Fund will provide $450,000 to Mangatu Blocks Incorporation, which is the guardian of Te Aitanga a Mahaki ancestral lands and manages 48,100 hectares for its 5,500 shareholders. Over half of this land is in pastoral farming.

“The Trust has identified areas where they can integrate trees into their existing farming operations - a key goal of the One Billion Trees Fund,” Shane Jones said.

“I am pleased to be able to partner with Mangatu to realise the potential of their land through funding that will establish over 240 hectares of exotic and native trees.

“In total, Mangatu is committed to planting or supporting reversion of over 3000 hectares of marginal land for environmental and economic benefits. We’ll also see the Mangatu trial ecosourcing their own Mānuka seedlings from local sources.

“Working with Māori to protect and enhance their whenua is an important part of the One Billion Trees Programme and I am encouraging more Māori to come forward to partner with the Government through this initiative,” Shane Jones said.



Notes to Editors:
The One Billion Trees Fund was launched in November 2018. It offers grants to landowners – particularly Māori and farmers – to encourage integration of trees into existing land use.



It will create economic, social and environmental benefits and support Maori to realise the potential of their land.

Two grants have been approved for Mangatu Incorporation:

Mangatawa Te Hua Te Apiti

This includes supporting 115 hectares of radiata pine and 2.29 hectares of regeneration.

This grant has committed funding for $202,010.

Waihirere Station

This includes supporting 119.26ha of radiate pine, 11 hectares of eucalyptus
and 3.4 hectares Mānuka.

