Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Inland Revenue charging higher interest than banks

Thursday, 11 July 2019, 2:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party


Andrew Bayly - Revenue

11 July 2019


It is outrageous Inland Revenue has decided to raise the interest rate it charges taxpayers on unpaid and underpaid tax, while cutting the rate it pays those it owes money, National’s Revenue spokesperson Andrew Bayly says.

“Inland Revenue says the interest rate charged on overdue tax will rise from 8.22 per cent to 8.35 per cent. At the same time the amount it pays to those who pay too much tax will fall from 1.02 per cent to 0.81 per cent. This runs contrary to what has been happening with bank interest rates, particularly over the past 12 months.

“Inland Revenue is now charging a lot more than the banks on what New Zealanders owe it, and paying a lot less than the banks on money it owes taxpayers.

“Charging more on money owed by taxpayers is outrageous when we have an environment of exceptionally low interest rates.

"The interest rate Inland Revenue charges taxpayers should be getting smaller, not bigger. Instead it has been steadily increasing in Inland Revenue's favour.

“That is patently unfair to taxpayers and cannot be justified. Neither can paying taxpayers an interest rate of 0.81 per cent on money owed when the banks pay short term deposit rates of up to 3.25 per cent.

“It is particularly hard to swallow as it comes off the back of Revenue Minister Stuart Nash’s confirmation that Inland Revenue won’t be paying back an estimated $42 million overpaid by KiwiSaver investors in PIE tax.

“So now we have a Government who is short changing Kiwis if it pays back what it owes you at all.”

ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves (so that the banking system could survive a crisis in future without a taxpayer bailout and without raiding the deposit accounts of its own customers) then – as surely as night follows day – you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

 

Meng Foon: Retiring Gisborne Mayor To Be Race Relations Commissioner

Andrew Little: “He has an outstanding record as a relationship builder and walks comfortably in the pākehā world, the Māori world, the Chinese community and other communities making up New Zealand." More>>

ALSO:

NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications. More>>

Medical Cannabis: Consultation On Regulations

More widespread access to medicinal cannabis products is a step closer today with the release of proposals for regulations says Minister of Health Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

Surrendered Under Protection Order, Lost: Nine Firearms Held By Police Disappear

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found multiple failings in respect of the disappearance of nine firearms which were held by Police in Auckland from 28 January 2017. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand First’s Balancing Act

At this point, New Zealand First needs to more than double its current poll numbers to survive beyond Election Day, 2020… but that’s what Winston Peters is so very good at doing, once an election campaign begins in earnest... More>>

RNZ: Asbestos Court Victory Over ACC After Lung Cancer Death

The family of a woman who died of cancer caused by inhaling asbestos says their victory over ACC in the High Court is bittersweet. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements: NZ Initiative Comes Out Swinging Against Labour Reforms

Industries with large workforces will be most at risk of being hijacked by small numbers of workers seeking nationally binding, collectively bargained employment arrangements whether or not the majority wants them, the business-backed think tank, the New Zealand Initiative, says. More>>

ALSO:

Overnight Wait For Advocacy: Long Queues Outside MSD ‘Shocking’ - Minister

There is no need for beneficiaries to queue at 2am outside a social welfare office in the rain to get help from advocates for hardship grants and it's wrong for people to feel they need to, says Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 