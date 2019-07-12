Trade and sustainability focus of visit to Spain and Ireland

Hon David Parker

Minister for Trade and Export Growth



12 July 2019

MEDIA STATEMENT

Minister for Trade and Export Growth and Minister for the Environment David Parker heads to Spain and Ireland next week for a series of meetings focused on world trade, sustainability issues and the EU-NZ Free Trade Agreement.

In Madrid David Parker will meet Spanish Minister for Trade, Tourism and Industry María Reyes Maroto Illera and Ecology Transition Minister Teresa Ribera.

“Spain is an increasingly important European partner, and one with which New Zealand shares an inclusive and progressive approach to trade policy,” David Parker said.

“These meetings present a valuable opportunity to discuss further areas for collaboration on trade and the environment, including climate change and our respective efforts to achieve our ‘net zero’ emissions targets. Spain has also been a strong supporter of the NZ-EU FTA, and I look forward to discussing how we can best make progress on key aspects of those negotiations.”



David Parker will then travel to Dublin for meetings with Irish Minister for Communication, Climate Action and the Environment Richard Bruton, and Minister of State with special responsibility for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen.

“I look forward to meeting Pat Breen, and exchanging views about how we can build momentum on the NZ-EU FTA, for which Irish support has been welcome,” David Parker said.







“Economic links between Ireland and New Zealand continue to grow, reflecting our long-standing friendship, agricultural partnerships and deep-rooted historical connections. An FTA with the EU will pave the way for greater cooperation on agricultural trade issues.”

David Parker’s Dublin visit comes shortly after the release of Ireland’s Climate Action Plan and the Government’s introduction of the Zero Carbon Bill.

“My discussions will include the issue of livestock emissions and the unique challenges Ireland and New Zealand face as productive, efficient agricultural nations; and how our close scientific cooperation in the Global Research Alliance is finding ways to produce more food while cutting greenhouse gases.”

In both Madrid and Dublin he will speak at a series of events with a focus on trade, business, and sustainability issues.

