Supporting our regions with vital tourism infrastructure



The Government will invest $12 million from round three of the Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF) to help 25 councils around New Zealand make the most out of the opportunities tourism can bring, Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.

The announcement was made at an event at Matapouri Beach in Northland, attended by local hapū, council and community representatives.

“Tourism is a vital part of New Zealand’s future success and our Government wants to ensure that tourism supports thriving and sustainable regions,” Kelvin Davis said.

“The projects funded will enhance visitor experiences, while helping our communities around the country get the best out of tourism growth.”

As a part of the funding round, $1.1 million is being provided to Whangarei District Council for a project to restore the mauri of Matapouri.

“This project sums up what the TIF is about. Matapouri Beach sees 1,000 people every day during summer, but is facing real challenges from increasing visitor numbers and lack of infrastructure.

“The funding will see necessary facilities installed and make sure visitors have the top class experience they expect of one of the best beaches in the world.

“This project is a truly collaborative effort between Te Whanau ā Rangiwhakaahu Hapū Trust and the Council. I’d like to thank them both for working in partnership to protect and enhance this remarkable taonga,” Kelvin Davis said.







More information about the projects funded through round three of the TIF, can be found on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s website.





Notes to editors



• The Tourism Infrastructure Fund provides up to $25 million annually to develop tourism-related infrastructure that supports regions facing pressure from tourism growth.

• Round three of the TIF will see 34 projects and 6 feasibility studies co-funded across 25 councils, and will include upgraded water treatment and waste management facilities, wifi ready solar powered rubbish bins, car parks, toilets and improved camping facilities.

• Across three funding rounds, $45.8 million has been invested in 120 projects. This complements other government investment, including $16.5 million in supporting responsible camping.

• The full list of funding recipients can be found on the MBIE website.

• Applications for Round 4 of the TIF will be welcomed from 1 August.





