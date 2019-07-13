Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Rakiura/Stewart Island becoming predator free

Saturday, 13 July 2019, 12:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Minister welcomes significant step towards Rakiura/Stewart Island becoming predator free

A significant milestone in the journey towards achieving Predator Free Rakiura has been welcomed by the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today, with the signing of a commitment to rid the island of pests.

“This is an ambitious vision to back nature on Rakiura/Stewart Island. Once achieved Rakiura/Stewart Island would be the largest inhabited predator free island in the world” says Eugenie Sage.

“Rakiura is home to unique endemic plants and wildlife such as the endangered Rakiura tokoeka kiwi, the Stewart Island Robin, and Harlequin gecko which aren’t found anywhere else in the world. This commitment to predator free status is giving them a much needed helping hand.”

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed today, between 13 parties including Ngāi Tahu, central and local government agencies, a major tourism business, representatives of hunting and other recreational groups, and members of the Stewart Island community is a commitment to develop a strategy to achieve a predator free status for the island, Eugenie Sage says.

“It is an exciting step forward for both the local Rakiura/Stewart Island community and conservation across Aotearoa. As such, it is a significant project in the national Predator Free 2050 goal. Rakiura/Stewart Island is home to many threatened species whose ongoing survival globally depends on conservation right here.”

Predator Free Rakiura will aim to remove rats, possums, feral cats and hedgehogs from the mainland and islands of Rakiura. The islands are already free of stoats, weasels, ferrets, pigs and goats. The predator free concept has been around for some years. Today’s MOU signing is the culmination of several years of substantive discussion and conversation.



“For years, dedicated people from all walks of life have worked to protect and preserve this special island of Rakiura/Stewart Island. This MOU, with its commitment to develop a strategy to secure a predator free haven for the future, is significant.

“It’s inspiring to see so many organisations and groups committed to working together towards the goal of the being the world’s largest inhabited island where predators have been removed,” says Eugenie Sage.

The MOU was signed by Awarua Rūnanga, Oraka-Aparima Rūnanga, Waihōpai Rūnanga, Hokonui Rūnanga, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, Rakiura Māori Lands Trust, Rakiura Tītī Islands Administering Body, Rakiura Tītī committee, Department of Conservation, Southland District Council, Southland Regional Council, Real Journeys and the New Zealand Deerstalkers’ Association.

“The Government has committed significant funding to support the achievement of the Predator Free 2050 goal nationally,” Eugenie Sage says.

New funding in Budget 2018 for predator control of $81.2 million over four years has enabled DOC to scale up its response to the biggest mast event in 40 years, with widespread seeding in beech and podocarp forests.

It has also enabled DOC to plan longer term and expand the areas under sustained predator control from the current 800,000 ha per year to 1.85 million ha or 20% of conservation land by 2022, including 37,417 ha on Rakiura. This will protect more of our native forests and wildlife and reduce the risk of losing local populations of species.

“In addition, an investment of $10m has been made to DOC’s Tools to Market and PF2050 Ltd’s Product to Projects programmes to accelerate development of new and improved predator control tools and technologies, increase the range of options for effective predator control” concludes Eugenie Sage.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves (so that the banking system could survive a crisis in future without a taxpayer bailout and without raiding the deposit accounts of its own customers) then – as surely as night follows day – you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

 

Sitting On Defence: Terms Of Reference For Defence Estate Review

“The 81,000 hectare Defence estate is at a crossroads; much of it is run down, and outdated,” says Ron Mark. “It needs to be improved in order to gain, train and retain our service people, now and into the future." More>>

ALSO:

Meng Foon: Retiring Gisborne Mayor To Be Race Relations Commissioner

Andrew Little: “He has an outstanding record as a relationship builder and walks comfortably in the pākehā world, the Māori world, the Chinese community and other communities making up New Zealand." More>>

ALSO:

NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications. More>>

Medical Cannabis: Consultation On Regulations

More widespread access to medicinal cannabis products is a step closer today with the release of proposals for regulations says Minister of Health Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

Surrendered Under Protection Order, Lost: Nine Firearms Held By Police Disappear

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found multiple failings in respect of the disappearance of nine firearms which were held by Police in Auckland from 28 January 2017. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand First’s Balancing Act

At this point, New Zealand First needs to more than double its current poll numbers to survive beyond Election Day, 2020… but that’s what Winston Peters is so very good at doing, once an election campaign begins in earnest... More>>

RNZ: Asbestos Court Victory Over ACC After Lung Cancer Death

The family of a woman who died of cancer caused by inhaling asbestos says their victory over ACC in the High Court is bittersweet. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements: NZ Initiative Comes Out Swinging Against Labour Reforms

Industries with large workforces will be most at risk of being hijacked by small numbers of workers seeking nationally binding, collectively bargained employment arrangements whether or not the majority wants them, the business-backed think tank, the New Zealand Initiative, says. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 