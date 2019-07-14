Hump Ridge Track great choice for Great Walks

Hump Ridge Track great choice for Great Walks

It’s pleasing to see the Government continue with National’s conservation work and announce the Hump Ridge Track as the latest of New Zealand’s Great Walks, says National’s Conservation spokesperson Sarah Dowie.

“National pledged to add two new Great Walks in 2017 and began the process that has led to Hump Ridge Track’s establishment.

“I’ve long advocated for Hump Ridge to be added to the Great Walk’s network as it is an exceptional track that deserves widespread attention.

“It will also have significant benefits for Southland’s economy with more tourism opportunities and visitors passing through.

“The Minister now needs to focus on improving predator control efforts on conservation land to ensure visitors are seeing the best of our environment without possums, rats and stoats affecting our wildlife.

“Numbers of native birds are dropping dramatically and yet the Minister refuses to look into biotech solutions that could help solve the issue.

“National thinks it’s important to have an appropriate balance between conservation and recreation, I hope the Hump Ridge Track is managed suitably and gives visitors the opportunity to make the most of our beautiful Southland landscapes.”







© Scoop Media

