Encouraging sign for te reo Māori in schools

The Government’s plan to integrate te reo Māori into education is showing promising progress, said Green Party Māori Development spokesperson Marama Davidson.

“We owe everything to tangata whenua movements for bringing te reo Māori back from the brink to where it is today. It’s long overdue that the government has stepped up on its obligations to our language.

“Te reo and kaupapa Māori education is a major priority for the Greens and upskilling our teachers is a vital first step toward this.

“The Greens are proud to have put te reo in schools on the political radar last election and it’s really encouraging to see the Government’s plan for mainstream kura is starting to take shape. This will mean better results for our tamariki and revitalisation efforts overall

“All tamariki should have the opportunity to learn te reo Māori at school.









