Foreign Minister to visit United States of America



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Washington D.C. today for talks with senior members of the US Administration, and to attend the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom.

“The United States is a close friend of New Zealand. Our countries share a strategic partnership based on our strong security relationship, close economic links and long standing commitment to democracy,” Mr Peters said.

“I look forward to advancing with our American partners our political and economic relationship with the United States, as well the Coalition Government’s commitment to religious freedom, and to countering violent extremism worldwide.”

Mr Peters will meet with Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo, National Security Advisor John Bolton, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, and Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt. He will also meet the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Asia Pacific Subcommittee, Senator Cory Gardner.

While in Washington, Mr Peters will also deliver a speech focused on the importance of the bilateral relationship, and opportunities to further strengthen trade and economic cooperation between New Zealand and the United States.

Mr Peters will be travelling from 15-20 July.









© Scoop Media

