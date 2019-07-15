Prime Minister to visit Australia

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to Melbourne this week (July 18-19) to take part in a range of business and political events, including a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“Our relationship with Australia is our closest and most important. I am always keen to make the most of visits to enhance our relationship, including on behalf of business,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“I will be taking the opportunity to talk about the progress our Coalition Government is making on our plan for a modern New Zealand we can all be proud of – with an economy that is growing and working for everyone while giving us the ability to improve the wellbeing of all New Zealanders and their families.

“And, of course, this will be my first opportunity to congratulate Prime Minister Morrison in person after his re-election victory,” Jacinda Ardern said.

The Prime Minister will:

• Meet with Victoria Governor Linda Dessau and Premier Daniel Andrews

• attend an NZTE investor lunch and business breakfast

• deliver the keynote speech ‘Why Good Government Matters’ at an Australia New Zealand School of Government (ANZSOG) event hosted by Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp

• meet with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Kelvin Davis will be acting Prime Minister during Ardern’s absence.







