Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Wheels in motion for PGF’s TranzAlpine investment

Tuesday, 16 July 2019, 1:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Shane Jones

Minister for Regional Economic Development
16 July 2019 MEDIA STATEMENT

Wheels in motion for PGF’s TranzAlpine investment

The Provincial Growth Fund’s (PGF) investment in upgrading KiwiRail’s TranzAlpine rail experience is making strong progress, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said in Greymouth today.

“KiwiRail expects the increased passenger capacity and upgraded services they can provide using the PGF’s investment will bring another 37,000 passengers to the West Coast annually by 2027,” Shane Jones said.

“This means passenger spending is forecast to double to $80.3 million by that date. By then the service is also expected to support 290 jobs on the West Coast.

“These are exactly the sort of great results we wanted from our investment, which will provide additional carriages to increase capacity, a new premium carriage to support a new premium service for high-value tourists, an improved reservation system, greater luggage capacity able to accommodate more tourists travelling with bicycles, and upgrades of station platforms at Greymouth, Arthur’s Pass and Christchurch.

“Work will start on the Greymouth platform upgrade in November and be completed in early 2020. KiwiRail is also expecting to issue requests for proposals for the premium carriages for the TranzAlpine and the Coastal Pacific within coming weeks. The new premium service will be unveiled at the annual tourism trade show TRENZ next year. All of the upgrades funded by the PGF investment are expected to be operational in 2022.



“These results show what can be achieved if we invest effectively in both our transport infrastructure and our regions. The potential to be realised in our regional communities is immense. Consistent targeted support from the PGF gives communities the ability realise that potential.

“Currently, KiwiRail, with the support of the PGF investment, is also looking at the feasibility of a Hokitika to Westport scenic rail service. They expect the results from that study later this year. If viable, this will be another option for the economic development of this region,” Shane Jones said.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture

Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions.

Agricultural emissions make up nearly half of New Zealand’s total emissions profile and are the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in New Zealand. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington

For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>

ALSO:

$1m Compensation Paid: First Gun Ban Event In Christchurch

The Police Minister says the first ever firearms collection event in Christchurch over the weekend was a huge success. But Stuart Nash had concerns about whether the participation reflected the number of weapons in the region. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Youth Parliament 2019 Event Kicks Off

120 Youth MPs and 20 Youth Press Gallery members have gathered in Wellington to attend the two-day Youth Parliament event ... More>>

Friends Like These: Foreign Minister To Visit USA

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Washington D.C. today for talks with senior members of the US Administration, and to attend the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves then you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

ALSO:

Sitting On Defence: Terms Of Reference For Defence Estate Review

“The 81,000 hectare Defence estate is at a crossroads; much of it is run down, and outdated,” says Ron Mark. “It needs to be improved in order to gain, train and retain our service people, now and into the future." More>>

ALSO:

Meng Foon: Retiring Gisborne Mayor To Be Race Relations Commissioner

Andrew Little: “He has an outstanding record as a relationship builder and walks comfortably in the pākehā world, the Māori world, the Chinese community and other communities making up New Zealand." More>>

ALSO:

NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 