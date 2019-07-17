Safer roads mean investment, not slowing down



Simon Bridges - Leader of the Opposition

17 July 2019





If the Government is serious about improving road safety it needs to get on with building safer, well-engineered highways, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“Julie Anne Genter is completely out of touch with New Zealanders if she thinks that reducing speed limits is the answer.

“Kiwis lead busy lives and we don’t need the Government telling us to go at a slower pace. We would rather see our tax dollars spent on new, high-quality roads that are safe to travel on at 100km.

“Getting the kids to school, tradies getting across town to finish a job and delivering fresh produce to our supermarket shelves is the reality of our everyday lives and we shouldn’t be standing in the way of that.

“This Government hasn’t built a single new road. A few rumble strips and reducing the speed limit isn’t a plan.

“Julie Anne Genter is determined to force people out of their cars by piling on more costs. She showed her true colours when she called motorists ‘car fascists.’ This Government has piled on higher petrol taxes, a regional fuel tax and a proposed car tax.

“Slower speeds will isolate regional New Zealand and put a handbrake on our economy.

“National committed to major investment across New Zealand’s regions to fund much needed highway projects, and we committed to the second generation of our Roads of National Significance. These projects would have dramatically reduced road harm, created jobs and provided economic opportunities.

“If the Government is serious about wanting to save lives then it will reverse its policy of not investing in quality new roads, act on drugged drivers by introducing roadside drug testing and put more money into road safety policing, which saw a cut, in real terms, in this year’s Budget.”

ends







© Scoop Media

