Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Wellbeing focus for Proceeds of Crime Fund

Wednesday, 17 July 2019, 1:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Andrew Little
Minister of Justice
Pānui Pāpāho
Media Statement

17 July 2019

Wellbeing focus for Proceeds of Crime Fund

The scope of the Proceeds of Crime Fund has been broadened to include initiatives that have a wellbeing focus and address crime-related harm Justice Minister Andrew Little has announced. The Fund will also retain its focus on fighting organised criminal groups dealing in methamphetamine and other drugs.

“The Fund provides an opportunity for agencies to test new and innovative ideas. By broadening the scope of the Fund, agencies can trial pioneering solutions to complex issues connected to crime-related harm and build an evidence-based case of what works” said Andrew Little.

“Other changes include that at least one third of the funds for allocation must be prioritised for fighting organised criminal groups dealing in methamphetamine and other drugs, expanding the group of agencies who can apply for funding and allowing for multi-year funding for initiatives.

“A funding round is underway and I expect to be able to announce which initiatives will be funded in due course,” said Andrew Little.

“Next steps include promoting the Fund to community organisations and NGOs who can partner with a Government agency to make a funding bid. The next funding round will open by October 2019” Andrew Little said.

The criteria for proposals that seek funding through the Fund in 2019 are:
• Expansion of alcohol and other drug treatment services;
• Initiatives to fight organised criminal groups dealing in methamphetamine and other drugs;
• Initiatives to address mental health issues within the criminal justice system;
• Initiatives that address crime-related harm to communities and improve community wellbeing.



The Prime Minister, the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Finance determine which bids should receive money from the Fund, on the advice of a multi-agency panel which considers and prioritises the bids. The Future of the Proceeds of Crime Fund cabinet paper has been proactively released here https://www.justice.govt.nz/assets/Documents/Publications/Proactive-release-Proceeds-of-Crime-Fund-22-May-2019.pdf.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism

At one level, this has been the week that the Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln – which once led a civil war that ended the slave economy of the South – has now defined itself openly as being the party of white nationalism.

By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>

 

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture

Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington

For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>

ALSO:

$1m Compensation Paid: First Gun Ban Event In Christchurch

The Police Minister says the first ever firearms collection event in Christchurch over the weekend was a huge success. But Stuart Nash had concerns about whether the participation reflected the number of weapons in the region. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Youth Parliament 2019 Event Kicks Off

120 Youth MPs and 20 Youth Press Gallery members have gathered in Wellington to attend the two-day Youth Parliament event ... More>>

ALSO:

Friends Like These: Foreign Minister To Visit USA

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Washington D.C. today for talks with senior members of the US Administration, and to attend the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves then you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 