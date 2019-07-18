Parliament

Thursday, 18 July 2019, 11:02 am
Hon Megan Woods

Minister of Energy & Resources


18 July 2019

Heat pumps funded by Government to keep Kiwis warmer and healthier

Grants for energy efficient heaters are now available as part of the Government’s Warmer Kiwi Homes programme which aims to make homes warmer and more energy efficient.

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods says the grants will cover two-thirds of the cost of efficient wood burners and heat pumps, up to a maximum grant of $2,500. Home insulation has also been funded through the programme since July last year.

“We want to help people stay healthy and warm, and keep their power bills in check over winter so we’re making it easier for people by funding the installation of heat pumps and insulation,” Megan Woods says.

“Insulated and heated homes are healthier, and we know there are huge benefits for households with fewer respiratory illnesses and hospital visits.

“This is one part of the package of the Government’s winter support. We’re also helping people keep their heaters on through the Winter Energy Payment, and we’re investigating consumer electricity prices which we’ll report on soon,” says Megan Woods.

To be eligible for insulation and heater grants, homeowners must have a Community Services Card or live in a lower-income area. In most cases homes will need to have ceiling and underfloor insulation installed before qualifying for a grant for a heater.

Eligible homeowners should take action if they don’t have insulation or a wood burner because there is likely to be high demand for grants for heaters.

