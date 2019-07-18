Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Investing in rangatahi to build the Bay of Plenty’s future

Thursday, 18 July 2019, 11:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Shane Jones

Minister for Regional Economic
Development

Hon Willie Jackson

Minister of Employment


18 July 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT
Investing in rangatahi to build the Bay of Plenty’s future

The fast-growing Bay of Plenty region has been giving a helping hand to grow its skilled workforce.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones and Employment Minister Willie Jackson today announced the Government is investing $1.6 million in the region’s rangatahi from the He Poutama Rangatahi (HPR) programme.

“He Poutama Rangatahi projects are a fundamental part of supporting thriving regions via the Provincial Growth Fund,” Shane Jones says.

“It is equally important that young people have the opportunity to move onto the pathway to employment, particularly skilled employment, as soon as possible and that employers have access to people who can quickly make a contribution to their growing businesses.

“Putting good people together with businesses is an essential recipe for good regional economic development,” Shane Jones says.

Tauranga based company TradeUp has secured funding for its Pathways to Trades programme, through HPR, which prepares and supports 16-24 years old rangatahi for placement into apprenticeships in trades-based industries across the Western Bay of Plenty, primarily in Rotorua and Tauranga.

“The Pathway to Trades scheme will provide rangatahi (including non-beneficiaries) with the help they need to start apprenticeships, and industry-based training in the construction, engineering and automotive industries,” Willie Jackson says.



“Post-placement support for up to one year is also provided – this helps employers access labour to meet the region’s demands for growth.

“There’s a real need to future-proof the region with a skilled labour force, and the Pathway to Trades programme gives local established tradies funding to create work opportunities for rangatahi.

“This initiative creates opportunities for rangatahi to become qualified tradespeople – and that means work which could lead to jobs with high potential and ultimately, a transformative impact on the lives of rangatahi and their whānau.

The mentors from TradeUp make sure one-on-one support is available to help rangatahi navigate apprenticeships and address issues that may arise once their employment begins.

“While the programme’s main focus is on giving rangatahi a meaningful connection with employment, often for the first time, the positive spinoffs for the wider community include more resilient local economic and rangatahi with a strong sense of self-worth,” Willie Jackson says.

The programme has the support of local employers, secondary schools across the Bay of Plenty and community groups.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism

At one level, this has been the week that the Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln – which once led a civil war that ended the slave economy of the South – has now defined itself openly as being the party of white nationalism.

By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>

 

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture

Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington

For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>

ALSO:

$1m Compensation Paid: First Gun Ban Event In Christchurch

The Police Minister says the first ever firearms collection event in Christchurch over the weekend was a huge success. But Stuart Nash had concerns about whether the participation reflected the number of weapons in the region. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Youth Parliament 2019 Event Kicks Off

120 Youth MPs and 20 Youth Press Gallery members have gathered in Wellington to attend the two-day Youth Parliament event ... More>>

ALSO:

Friends Like These: Foreign Minister To Visit USA

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Washington D.C. today for talks with senior members of the US Administration, and to attend the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves then you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 