Samoa ratifies PACER Plus trade and development deal



Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker has congratulated Samoa on their ratification of the Pacific Agreement on Closer Economic Relations Plus (PACER Plus).

Samoa has formally notified Tonga, as Depositary for PACER Plus, that it has completed its domestic procedures to ratify the agreement.

Samoa is the third country to ratify PACER Plus, joining New Zealand and Australia.

“This is a positive development, with Samoa becoming the first Pacific signatory to ratify PACER Plus. New Zealand appreciates Samoa showing the way for other Pacific signatories to continue with their efforts to ratify.”

“New Zealand is focused on keeping up momentum among Pacific signatories to achieve entry into force, following on from a successful signatories meeting on 10 May in Fiji.

“The Government is committed to continuing to work alongside Australia to provide significant development assistance to Pacific signatories to support their efforts to ratify in coming months.

“This reflects New Zealand’s long-held view that PACER Plus is primarily a development FTA and we look forward to working together towards the goal of creating jobs and increasing prosperity in the Pacific.

The agreement comes into force 60 days after at least eight of the eleven signatories have ratified.

“I welcome the ratification of more Pacific signatories in coming months as we approach the Pacific Islands Forum in August in Tuvalu,” David Parker said.







© Scoop Media

