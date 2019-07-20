Green Ribbon Awards victim of budget cutting

One of New Zealand’s most prestigious conservation and environment awards ceremonies is not going ahead for the second time in as many years because the Government can’t get their act together to fund it, National’s Conservation spokesperson Sarah Dowie says.

“The Green Ribbon Awards were first held in 1980 and have long played an important role in celebrating the outstanding contributions by individuals, communities and organisations to protect and manage New Zealand’s environment. National recognised their value and strengthened the awards in 2015.

“In 2017 Environment Minister David Parker, and Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage, oversaw a change of format—one that had worked successfully for more than 25 years. Since then the Ministry for the Environment website tells visitors ‘We're taking a break to make Green Ribbon Awards even better’.

“Two years later and there is little progress to speak of. Mr Parker’s response to Written Questions shows both departments are in fact mulling over whether they can fund it within current budget priorities.

“Communities and volunteers are at the heart of conservation in this country. National believes it’s important to celebrate those who are excelling, and give them something to aspire to. This is a real shame.”







