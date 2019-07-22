Parliament

New gun reforms must not be rushed

Monday, 22 July 2019, 3:24 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Government must avoid the mistakes it made earlier in the year by not rushing the next phase of firearms reform,” ACT Leader David Seymour says.

“Speculation is growing that the Prime Minister will this afternoon announce a second tranche of gun law reform.

“Jacinda Ardern and Stuart Nash must ensure that any legislation goes through a robust and democratic process.

“In April, the Government treated law-abiding gun owners with contempt by forcing legislation through Parliament in just nine days without meaningful parliamentary scrutiny or public consultation.

“ACT was the only party to vote against the legislation. The events of the past several weeks vindicate that decision.

“Police errors show they are ill-equipped to carry out the ‘buyback’ scheme and few of the hundreds of thousands of now-banned guns have been handed in.

“The unfortunately reality is that, because of the Government’s actions, thousands of guns may now go underground, without regulatory oversight, making New Zealand less safe.

“If indeed further firearms reforms are announced today, the Government must show a willingness to properly consult with the gun community, the public, and other political parties on the legislation.

“ACT believes we should consider changes to firearm licencing and the ‘fit and proper person’ test.

“If the Government is willing to observe a full and democratic process, rather than rushing its legislation, ACT will consider its proposals carefully and work constructively for better public policy.”




