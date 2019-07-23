Parliament

Māori-led approach to keeping tamariki safe

Tuesday, 23 July 2019, 9:39 am
Press Release: Green Party

23 July 2019

Report affirms call for Māori-led approach to keeping tamariki safe

The latest Safety of Children in Care report shows the current processes of the state are not keeping tamariki safe, says Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson.

“This affirms what people have been saying for a long time, that the state is not a suitable caregiver for tamariki. The current processes for keeping children are simply not working and are causing harm.

“The statistics for tamariki Māori in particular are appalling.

“I have spoken directly to children and families who feel they have no voice, and those voices will continue to be my priority. What they are calling for is a for-Māori by-Māori approach to keeping tamariki safe.

“I will carry their voices with me to the government. Our system needs an overhaul, and I will continue to work with the Minister to do that.

