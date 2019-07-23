Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Deadline approaching for Climate Commission nominations

Tuesday, 23 July 2019, 10:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government


There is still time for people who want to play a critical role in Aotearoa New Zealand’s climate change action to put their names forward for the independent Climate Change Commission, says the Minister for Climate Change.

Nominations for the independent Climate Change Commission close at midnight on Sunday 28 July.

“If you or someone you know has the skills and experience to advise the current government and future governments on the greatest challenge facing our generation, then we want to hear from you,” James Shaw said.

“We are looking for seven Commissioners, including a Chair and Deputy Chair. Collectively, we want these people to have strong understandings of climate change policy and what it takes to create a just transition, expertise relating to key sectors of the economy, what will need to change as we reduce our emissions, and a commitment to te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“The Climate Change Commission will be a crucial institution to help New Zealand stay on course to reach our goal of net zero emissions by 2050. It needs the absolute best people.

“We need candidates with expertise, skills and understanding from a range of backgrounds who can provide governments with the guidance and advice they’re going to need to ensure we stay on track with our climate change objectives.

“I am consulting with my colleagues across all political parties in Parliament about the membership of the Commission.

“Climate change should be bigger than politics and this is about getting the best mix of people who can drive a truly bipartisan, science-based, and ambitious response to the climate change challenge,” James Shaw said.



The independent Climate Change Commission will be established under the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill, which is expected to be passed by the end of this year.

The Climate Change Commission will set and review five yearly “emissions budgets” to maintain New Zealand’s progress to a low-emissions economy by 2050.

Governments will be required to respond to the Commission’s “budgets” by either accepting them or offering alternative settings that will still achieve the required emissions reduction targets.

Expressions of interest and information about submitting nominations can be found on the Ministry for the Environment’s website here.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

'Public Safety': Next Firearms Reform Plan Announced

The next Arms Amendment Bill will:

• Establish a register of firearms and licence holders to be rolled out over 5 years
• Tighten the rules to get and keep a firearms licence
• Tighten the rules for gun dealers to get and keep a licence
• Require licences to be renewed every five years
• Introduce a new system of warning flags so Police can intervene and seek improvement if they have concerns about a licence holder’s behaviour
• Prohibit visitors to New Zealand from buying a gun... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington

For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture

Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 