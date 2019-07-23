Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 23 July 2019

Tuesday, 23 July 2019, 11:35 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Oral Questions - 23 July 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

2. JENNY MARCROFT to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: What recent Provincial Growth Fund announcements has he made?

3. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

4. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

5. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Are the Government’s economic policies delivering a “stable and growing economy which is fair for all New Zealanders”?

6. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing: Is she confident that the implementation of the KiwiBuild Buying off the Plans programme has been consistent with Cabinet decisions?

7. Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Health: What progress, if any, is being made on the design and development of new frontline mental health and addiction services?

8. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by his statement that National Health Targets created “perverse incentives”?

9. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Why are there 15,507 more people on the jobseeker support benefit than there were in September 2017, immediately before this Government took office?

10. GREG O'CONNOR to the Minister of Police: Will the proposed changes to the Arms Act 1983 improve public safety in New Zealand; if so, how?

11. BRETT HUDSON to the Minister of Police: Does he stand by all the Government’s statements, policies, and actions in relation to firearm law reform?

12. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Minister of Police: Would the proposed changes to gun laws announced yesterday have prevented the Christchurch terror attacks; if so, how?



