Binding referendum on end of life choice bill

New Zealand First has today submitted its Supplementary Order Paper (SOP) to provide for a binding public referendum on the End of Life Choice Bill at the 2020 General Election.

The SOP, under the name of New Zealand First Spokesperson for Health Jenny Marcroft, provides for the conduct of a binding referendum to determine whether the End of Life Choice Bill, if passed through Parliament, may become law in New Zealand.

“New Zealand First believes this issue directly affects the fabric of society, and is one that temporarily empowered politicians alone should not decide upon. This decision requires the direct participation of the voting public,” says Ms Marcroft.

“We trusted the public in 1992 and 1993 to decide upon the similarly complex matter of the reform of our electoral system that introduced MMP, and we can trust them now,” says Ms Marcroft.

The New Zealand First caucus’ further support of the Bill is contingent upon the amendment, providing for a referendum, passing.

"We urge all members of the House, amidst a polarised political debate about assisted dying, to turn to the collective wisdom of the New Zealand public on this matter," says Ms Marcroft.









