Condolences on passing of IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano



Disarmament and Arms Control Minister Winston Peters has extended New Zealand’s condolences following the death of Yukiya Amano, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Mr Amano had been in ill health and was preparing to step down from his role.

“I was greatly saddened to hear of the passing of Mr Amano, who has led the IAEA with great professionalism and dedication since 2009,” Mr Peters said.

“Mr Amano led the IAEA through some challenging issues, including its role in monitoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran.

“In addition to these high-profile challenges, Mr Amano ably led the Agency’s important work to strengthen nuclear security around the world and to promote the peaceful uses of nuclear technology for development.

"The world has lost a strong champion for diplomacy to deliver results for nuclear non-proliferation" Mr Peters said.







