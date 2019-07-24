Minister of Foreign Affairs to visit Fiji
Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 2:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Rt Hon Winston Peters
Deputy Prime Minister
Minister of
Foreign Affairs
24 July 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT
Foreign Affairs Minister Winston
Peters will travel to Fiji this week to attend the Pacific
Islands Forum Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on 26
July.
“The Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is an important
opportunity to consider key regional issues and deepen
partnerships within our Pacific family, ahead of the Pacific
Island Forum Leaders’ Meeting in Tuvalu in August,” said
Mr Peters.
“Key priorities for the meeting will include
strengthening Pacific regionalism, responding to climate
change, advancing the Boe Declaration on regional security,
fisheries and oceans issues, and the Forum’s approach to
collective international engagement.
“The Government is
committed to advancing security, well-being, prosperity and
resilience in our Pacific neighbourhood” Mr Peters
said.
While in Fiji, Minister Peters expects to engage
with a range of regional counterparts.
Mr Peters will be
in Fiji from 25 to 27 July.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
Beehive Protest Block Roads: Ihumātao Eviction Doesn't Stop Occupation
Police have pepper-sprayed two dogs and arrested three people at the scene of a stand-off over contested Māori land in Auckland.
The site at Ihumātao near Auckland Airport is due to be developed by Fletcher Building but has been the subject of a bitter dispute and occupation, and an eviction notice was served against occupiers yesterday.
Hundreds of demonstrators and dozens of police officers are now at the site, after a group of 50 stayed overnight. Three people were arrested yesterday. More>>
Ihumātao Protest In Wellington Blocks Street
Protesters have gathered near Parliament and blocked part of a nearby road over a dispute about contested land in Auckland. About 300 people gathered at Parliament, and protesters blocked Lambton Quay. More>>