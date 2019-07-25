Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Sir Graham Lowe leads way as first Corrections wing patron

Thursday, 25 July 2019, 10:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Kelvin Davis

Minister of Corrections

25 July 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT

League legend Sir Graham Lowe leads way as first Corrections wing patron

Corrections have launched the Patron Programme to support and mentor new recruits with Rugby league legend Sir Graham Lowe the first patron for a graduating cohort, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.

The announcement was made at a graduation ceremony for 65 new recruits in Upper Hutt. Sir Graham, as Cohort 48 Patron, attended the ceremony alongside graduates’ family and friends.

“We have just launched the Patron Programme to support new recruits undertaking their training. Sir Graham has been a valuable contributor to Corrections’ work through his Kick for the Seagulls programme in prisons, so it’s a real privilege to have him as our very first patron in this programme,” Kelvin Davis said.

“The Patron Programme provides new recruits with a mentor who shares in Corrections’ core priorities of integrity, team work and leadership.

“Our next patron is celebrated chef and restauranteur Martin Bosley, who has been doing great work with Corrections over the last seven years through the Rimutaka Prison Gate to Plate event.

“Becoming a wing patron is a fantastic opportunity for community leaders to share in the work being done at Corrections.

“I know today’s graduates will have learned a lot from Sir Graham during their kōrero with him. It was great having him there today to share in their success and officially welcome them to the Corrections whānau,” Kelvin Davis said.



• The Kick for the Seagulls programme developed by Sir Graham Lowe uses sporting language to teach people in prison reading, writing and maths.

• Waimarie Crombie from Whanganui Prison was presented with the Minister’s Excellence Award for the leadership and professionalism she demonstrated during training.

• Where the new recruits will be going:

o Northland Region Corrections Facility – 2
o Auckland Prison – 9
o Mt Eden Corrections Facility – 21
o Spring Hill Corrections Facility – 8
o Waikeria Prison – 6
o Tongariro Prison – 7
o Whanganui Prison – 4
o Manawatu Prison – 2
o Christchurch Men’s Prison – 6


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Ihumātao Protest: Wake-Up Call From Police

Some of the protesters staying at Ihumātao in Auckland were this morning woken by police officers and are now standing in a line toe-to-toe with them as they fight to stop a housing development there...

A waiata and karakia was interrupted as more police arrived this morning.

The number of people at Ihumātao are fewer than yesterday at this stage, but the expectation is that the numbers will swell as the day goes on and calls for support go out via social media... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

███ ██████ ██ ██████: Ombudsman Like Treasury OIA Practice

Mr Boshier found there was a positive culture at the Treasury around the importance of the OIA and openness and transparency, consistent with the Treasury’s role as a provider of free and frank advice. More>>

ALSO:

Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property

The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation. More>>

ALSO:

'ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Reach OMV Majestic Centre HQ

The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners. More>>

ALSO:

Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 