Sir Graham Lowe leads way as first Corrections wing patron

Hon Kelvin Davis



Minister of Corrections



25 July 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT



Corrections have launched the Patron Programme to support and mentor new recruits with Rugby league legend Sir Graham Lowe the first patron for a graduating cohort, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.

The announcement was made at a graduation ceremony for 65 new recruits in Upper Hutt. Sir Graham, as Cohort 48 Patron, attended the ceremony alongside graduates’ family and friends.

“We have just launched the Patron Programme to support new recruits undertaking their training. Sir Graham has been a valuable contributor to Corrections’ work through his Kick for the Seagulls programme in prisons, so it’s a real privilege to have him as our very first patron in this programme,” Kelvin Davis said.

“The Patron Programme provides new recruits with a mentor who shares in Corrections’ core priorities of integrity, team work and leadership.

“Our next patron is celebrated chef and restauranteur Martin Bosley, who has been doing great work with Corrections over the last seven years through the Rimutaka Prison Gate to Plate event.

“Becoming a wing patron is a fantastic opportunity for community leaders to share in the work being done at Corrections.

“I know today’s graduates will have learned a lot from Sir Graham during their kōrero with him. It was great having him there today to share in their success and officially welcome them to the Corrections whānau,” Kelvin Davis said.







• The Kick for the Seagulls programme developed by Sir Graham Lowe uses sporting language to teach people in prison reading, writing and maths.

• Waimarie Crombie from Whanganui Prison was presented with the Minister’s Excellence Award for the leadership and professionalism she demonstrated during training.

• Where the new recruits will be going:

o Northland Region Corrections Facility – 2

o Auckland Prison – 9

o Mt Eden Corrections Facility – 21

o Spring Hill Corrections Facility – 8

o Waikeria Prison – 6

o Tongariro Prison – 7

o Whanganui Prison – 4

o Manawatu Prison – 2

o Christchurch Men’s Prison – 6



