Ngāti Rangi Claims Settlement Bill passes Third Reading

Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little acknowledged and wel-comed the uri (people) of Ngāti Rangi to Parliament today to witness the Third Reading of their Treaty settlement legislation, the Ngāti Rangi Claims Settlement Bill.

The settlement provides Crown apology redress, including an agreed historical ac-count and Crown acknowledgements of its historical breaches of the Treaty of Wai-tangi.

Ngāti Rangi will receive financial and commercial redress of $17 million, and cultural redress, including a cultural fund of over $150,000. Six sites of cultural significance will be returned to them, including the beds of Rotokura Lakes. The settlement also es-tablishes Te Waiū-o-Te-Ika, a new legal framework for the Whangaehu River which recognises the river as an indivisible and living whole and provides for the intrinsic re-lationship between the river and all the iwi and hapū connected to the river.

“We can all celebrate the new beginning the settlement promises for both Ngāti Rangi and the Crown,” Andrew Little said.

“When the Deed of Settlement was signed last year at Raketapauma Marae, the Ngāti Rangi lead negotiator Che Wilson likened it to a new Treaty between Ngāti Rangi and the Crown. In many ways that is true. Today we are reaffirming our relationship with hope and a vision for the future generations of Ngāti Rangi.”

“Just as this settlement signifies a new phase of our partnership, today symbolises a new beginning for Ngāti Rangi and the Crown. Where we go, we will go together like that of a waka hourua; two hulls working as one.”







Copies of Rukutia Te Mana, the Ngāti Rangi Deed of Settlement are available at https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/ngati-rangi/

The Ngāti Rangi Claims Settlement Bill can be found at http://www.legislation.govt.nz/

Kua tautokona te Pānuitanga Tuatoru o Te Ture Hukihuki mō te Whakataunga Kokoraho a Ngāti Rangi

I mihia, i whakataungia hoki e te Minita mō ngā Take Tiriti, e Andrew Little, ngā uri o Ngāti Rangi ki te whare Pāremata i tēnei rā ki te mātakitaki i te pānui tuatoru o tā rātou ture e pā ana ki te whakataunga Tiriti, arā, e pā ana ki te Ture Hukihuki mō te Wha-kataunga Kokoraho a Ngāti Rangi.

E takoto ana i te whakataunga te puretumu whakapāha a te Karauna, tae atu hoki ki tētahi kōrero mō mua e whakaaetia ana me ngā whakaaetanga a te Karauna ki tana takahi i te Tiriti o Waitangi i ngā wā o mua.

Ka whakawhiwhia ki a Ngāti Rangi ko te $17 miriona hei puretumu ā-pūtea, ā-arumoni, ko te puretumu ā-ahurea hoki, tae atu ki tētahi pūtea ā-ahurea kei tua atu i te $150,000. E ono ngā wāhi tāpua ā-ahurea ka whakahokia ki a rātou, tae atu ki ngā papa o Rotokura. Ka whakapūmautia hoki e te whakataunga te anga o Te Waiū-o-Te-Ika, e whakaatu ana i ngā whakaritenga o te mana hautūtanga hou o te awa o Whangaehu, e whakamana nei i te awa hei taonga kotahi e ora nei, e kore nei hoki e taea te wehewehe, ā, ka takoto hoki i roto i te whakataunga te hononga pūmau i waenga i te awa me ngā iwi me ngā hapū katoa e whakapapa ana ki te awa.

“Kua pai tā tātou whakanui i te tīmatanga hou e oatingia nei e te whakataunga ki a Ngāti Rangi me te Karauna,” hei tā Andrew Little.

“I te waitohutanga o Rukutia Te Mana i tērā tau, i te marae o Raketapauma, i whakatau-ritea e te kaiārahi whakawhiti kōrero, e Che Wilson, ki tētahi Tiriti hou i waenga i a Ngāti Rangi me te Karauna. He nui ngā take i tika ai tērā. I tēnei rā, e whakaūngia ana tō mātou hononga i runga i te tūmanako me te whakakitenga mō ngā uri o Ngāti Rangi ā haere ake nei.”

“Pēnei i tā tēnei whakataunga tohu i te wāhanga hou o tō mātou kōtuinga, ko te rā nei te tohu i tētahi tīmatanga hou mō Ngāti Rangi me te Karauna. Ahakoa ka haere ki whea, ka haere ngātahi me he waka hourua; ngā tīwai e rua e haere tahi ana.”

E wātea ana ngā tāruatanga o Rukutia Te Mana, o te Whakaaetanga o te Whakataun-ga a Ngāti Rangi ki https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/ngati-rangi/

Ka kitea te Ture Hukihuki mō te Whakataunga Kokoraho a Ngāti Rangi ki http://www.legislation.govt.nz/

