Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to visit New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed today’s announcement that the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will visit New Zealand in November.

This will be the third joint visit for Their Royal Highnesses to New Zealand.

The Prince and The Duchess visited in November 2012 to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, and again in November 2015.

“I know that the couple have greatly enjoyed New Zealanders’ warm hospitality and manaakitanga when they visited previously.”

“I am delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses back to New Zealand,” Jacinda Ar-dern said.

“The Prince of Wales has been a strong advocate for the environment, conservation and sustainability for many years. This visit will provide opportunities for him to engage with New Zealanders on those subjects, and to learn more about the ways in which New Zealand is preparing for the future.”

“I’m sure New Zealanders will be pleased to have the opportunity to deepen their con-nection with Their Royal Highnesses, and will want to showcase our culture, as well as New Zealand’s natural beauty and attractions, to them. I expect that the couple will be able to visit a range of locations and meet a variety of people contributing in different and exciting ways to the wellbeing of our communities and New Zealand as a whole,” Jacinda Ardern said.

The visit is still in the planning stage and further details regarding dates and the itiner-ary will be released closer to their arrival.











