Tupu Aotearoa supports young Pacific people

From today, Pacific young people living in the Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Whanga-nui/Manawatu, will get backing to help access life-changing learning and earning op-portunities that will lead to fulfilling and prosperous lives.

“Tupu Aotearoa is about changing young peoples’ lives through new opportunities and pastoral support. Whether it is help finding the right kind of job or training, advice on preparing for interviews, or career counselling,” says Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio.

“Tupu Aotearoa will provide the backing for young Pacific people to lay personal foun-dations that they can build on towards achieving a vision of a confident, thriving, resili-ent and prosperous Pacific people in Aotearoa.

“Tupu Aotearoa will empower young people aged 15 to 39 years to grow new life skills, kick-start their career prospects, and earn a good living, as well as provide employers with a skilled, motivated talent pool they need.

“There are now more Pacific people born in New Zealand than ever before. Pacific have one of the fastest growing youth populations in Aotearoa, many proudly bilingual with bicultural parentage throughout regional New Zealand. This is a generation that is fast becoming the future workforce and consumers, entrepreneurs, sports, creative and community leaders that regional economies will be reliant on.

Tupu Aotearoa is the new name for the Pacific Employment Support Service (PESS) which reflects the expansion of the programme to regional New Zealand. Since its launch in 2010 as the Pacific Employment Support Service, more than 2,200 Pacific young people have accessed the service, with nearly half being been placed into work.







Seven organisations have been approved to provide this support in the Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Whanganui-Manawatu. Each new provider is to sign a collaboration agreement with the Ministry for Pacific Peoples at a launch event in Hamilton today. The procurement process to identify providers for the Hawke’s Bay, Southland and Otago regions is underway.

“Each of the seven new providers brings with them local knowledge and experience that will enable them to tailor support to back the needs of young people, local commu-nities and businesses. I know our team is looking forward to working with them.

“In addition to the support of Minister Shane Jones and the Provisional Growth Fund, the Wellbeing Budget allocated another $14.5 million to extend Tupu Aotearoa further to cover wider Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

“One of the best things about extending this scheme is that young Pacific people will be able to access this support in the places they live. By taking the support to them, we can help young people stay broadly and deeply connected to their communities,” says Aupito William Sio.

