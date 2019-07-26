Parliament

MSD-led Auckland initiative to drive people into work

Friday, 26 July 2019, 9:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) is leading an initiative in Auckland to help people gain their driver’s licence, Minister for Social Development, Carmel Sepuloni, announced today.

“We recognise how important it is for people to have a driver’s licence. Auckland jobseekers have an advantage if they have a licence, and in some cases, it can be the deciding factor on whether they get the job,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“We’re committed to investing in clients and high school students in Auckland to help them gain this important qualification.

MSD has joined forces with other agencies and local organisations on the initiative. .

“I’m really pleased that the partners in this scheme include the Ministry of Justice, New Zealand Police, Auckland Business Chamber, Rule Education Trust, Blue Light Ventures, New Zealand Automobile Association, VTNZ and low-decile secondary schools across the region.

“This initiative is a three-year commitment and over the next financial year will help more than 3,000 people gain their driver’s licence.

“It’s targeting people who don’t have a licence, or who have stalled at a licence stage. This may be a young person who’s been referred by the police, a student from a low-decile secondary school, or an MSD client of working age.

“The Auckland initiative is part of a wider national programme of support for driver licencing.

“In June MSD launched a national scheme for youth, in partnership with Oranga Tamariki and the New Zealand Transport Agency.



“Over the next two years the youth scheme is expected to support up to 2,500 people in the Youth Service or Oranga Tamariki care to get their driver’s licence.

MSD clients more generally can also get help with getting or renewing a licence

In the six months to March 2019, MSD helped 5,500 people from all over the country to get a driver’s licence.

“Supporting young people to get a driver’s license will make the roads safer for everyone and will allow more opportunities for work and training,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

High school students or MSD clients in Auckland are encouraged to visit their local MSD Service Centre to ask about support for getting or renewing their driver’s licence.

