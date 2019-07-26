Get Ready website to provide one-stop shop for emergencies



Hon Peeni Henare

Minister of Civil Defence



26 July 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT



Get Ready website to provide one-stop shop for emergency preparedness

Getting ready for emergencies is easier than you think, and the new Get Ready website launched today will make it even easier.

Minister of Civil Defence Hon Peeni Henare says the Get Ready website (getready.govt.nz) will provide a one-stop shop for Kiwis to get prepared for any emergency, learn about their hazards, and find out how to get involved.

“Getting ready for an emergency is easier than you think. Just a five minute chat with your whānau or flatmates is all you need to get started,” Peeni Henare said.

“This new website makes getting ready even easier, with all the information you need in a single, easy to find place.

“Get Ready also reflects our commitment to make emergency information more accessible for everyone.”

Get Ready brings together four separate public education websites – Get Thru,Happens, ShakeOut and teaching resource What’s the Plan Stan? – to provide an emergency preparedness ‘one stop shop’ for Kiwis. Get Ready has been developed by the Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management as part of its public education programme promoting emergency preparedness to New Zealanders.







The website meets latest accessibility standards, includes Te Reo, New Zealand Sign Language and multilingual resources, and is mobile optimised so you can get ready on the run. The website also provides a more streamlined signup experience for the hundreds of thousands of Kiwis who participate in the annual New Zealand ShakeOut earthquake drill and tsunami hikoi, to be held on 17 October.

In combining four websites into one, the new website will also save money by reducing operating costs.

Check out getready.govt.nz and make a plan today.



