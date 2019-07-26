Locals welcome new link road



Labour list MP based in Rodney Marja Lubeck welcomes Auckland Transport’s announcement that the Matakana Link Road has been given the go ahead.

Marja Lubeck said, “It’s great that AT has listened to the Warkworth and Rodney community.”

“The proposed road will provide an alternative route around the Hill Street intersection, and I have been proud to support the local community in their calls for this much needed investment.”

“I am especially pleased as the announcement vindicates the work done by One Warkworth, combined with the efforts of myself and NZF List MP, Jenny Marcroft, in representing the case and community to the Transport Agency.”

“We advocated for the road to be future proofed to cater for the estimated population increase and additional traffic generated by the completion of the Northern Motorway extension. I’m pleased to see that this has been incorporated into the options for the Stage 1 design.

“Our area is fast growing, and it is crucial to plan ahead, and to invest in critical infrastructure projects that alleviate congestion now and in the future. The area has significant growth and this will help free local roads by providing strong connections which bypass central Warkworth.

“Our Government is also investing $700 million in transport improvements on the Northern Motorway to improve access and reduce congestion on surrounding local roads.

Mayor Phil Goff said in September that Warkworth and its surrounding areas will account for around 30 per cent of Auckland’s growth by 2050 with capacity for 137,000 new homes and 67,000 new jobs.









