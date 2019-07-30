Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Māori business centre launches in Waikato

Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 11:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nanaia Mahuta

Te Minita Whanaketanga Māori
Minister for Māori Development

30th July 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO MEDIA STATEMENT


Māori Development Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has launched Te Ahikōmako the first centre of Māori innovation and entrepreneurship that will be open to all Māori business entrepreneurs, innovators and whānau in the Waikato region.

Located at the Te Wānanga o Aotearoa – Mangakotukutuku campus Nanaia Mahuta says this is the ideal place for our people to access these services in order to fulfil their business aspirations.

“Māori have always been innovative in their thinking and approaches, so it is really important that we have professional services that our whānau can access in the regions that will help them to realise their business ideas,” Hon Nanaia Mahuta says.

Te Ahikōmako will be a centre that whānau can come to access mentoring and business advice which will enhance their capability to further their business aspirations.

“The current figures suggest that Māori enterprise is worth over $50 billion and is growing at a faster rate than the economy as a whole. Our regional economies are where Māori are most likely to make more of an impact,” says the Minister.

“Having a regional hub such as this one in the Waikato is one of the ways that we have invested in our regions to ensure that our emerging Māori entrepreneurs and whānau can come and test their business ideas and concepts. Here they can get access to the required skills and mentoring options that will vastly increase their chances of success.



“ I am also delighted that this was an act of cross Government cooperation with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment through the Provincial Growth Fund contributing $500,000. This is a joint initiative with Te Puni Kōkiri who contributed a further $150,000.

“Te Ahikōmako was developed and designed by Māori in order to meet the very specific needs of Māori and it will be a place where our whānau can realise and bring to life their business ideas and concepts – this is about whānau success and creating a robust regional economy for the future,” says Nanaia Mahuta.

This initiative was one of the ideas that was set out in the Waikato Māori Economic Development Plan 2018 and more recently in the refreshed plan Te Whare Ohaoha which Minister Mahuta launched in June this year.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Claims Of Bullying, Harassment, Illegality: 'Hands off our Tamariki' Hīkoi In Wellington

Despite facing 18 inquiries over the last 30 years, hundreds of families say investigations into the department of Oranga Tamariki, formerly known as CYFS, do not go far enough.

They are calling on the government to conduct a wider investigation into what they say is a toxic culture within the department.

Many of them will be part of a nationwide hīkoi or march calling for change at Oranga Tamariki which will take place today - as the group 'Hands off our Tamariki' delivers an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson demanding that the state "stop stealing Māori children". More>>

 

Non Nominations: National's Nathan Guy Won't Stand In 2020

Otaki MP Hon Nathan Guy will not be seeking re-election next year and will instead be retiring from politics. More>>

OMV Drilling Application: Protesters Slam Lack Of Climate Change Consideration

Members of Oil Free Otago are gathering outside the Distinction Hotel in Dunedin at midday with their mouths taped shut in protest of Austrian oil giant, OMV. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict… More>>

ALSO:

And Same-Day Enrolment: Referendums Framework Bill Introduced To Parliament

A Bill enabling the cannabis referendum to be held with the 2020 General Election has been introduced to Parliament. More>>

ALSO:

Deputy PM's Press Conference: Get Off My Lawn

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters lead Monday's post-cabinet press conference as PM Jacinda Ardern is travelling on her visit to Tokelau following a stop in Samoa. More>>

ALSO:

Anchor Projects And Residential Red Zone: Draft Council/Govt Settlement For Christchurch

For the past few months, senior Council and Crown officials have been negotiating a Global Settlement to resolve all the outstanding issues from the 2013 Cost Sharing Agreement the two parties signed. More>>

ALSO:

National Party Conference: $200m Cancer Fund And Cancer Agency

“That’s why today we are committing an extra $200 million over four years for cancer medicines... I’m also committing to a National Cancer Agency. This would be independent of the Ministry of Health and will focus on greater accountability and consistency of access across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 