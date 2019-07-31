Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Cleaner options and opportunities are emerging for heat

Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 8:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Minister for Climate Change has welcomed today’s report from Transpower examining New Zealand’s future energy options.

“The report, ‘Taking the climate heat out of process heat’, clearly shows we can move the country’s biggest user of coal to cleaner options,” said James Shaw.

“Transpower’s report says big reductions in greenhouse gases can be found in an activity that has been one of the fastest growing contributors to our emissions profile,” Mr Shaw said.

Process heat relates to any activity that generates heat in order to warm spaces or to manufacture products.

It is used throughout the economy – from milk powder and other food production, to heating schools and hospitals and sterilising equipment, to producing steel and aluminium.

“The Productivity Commission and the independent Climate Change Committee have both said transport and process heat are two key areas where emissions need to come down soonest and fastest,” said James Shaw.

Process heat made up 28 per cent of all energy-related greenhouse gas emissions in 2017 and have increased by about 45 per cent over the past 25 years.

“So, Transpower’s analysis today which says cleaner options with electricity are achievable and will provide significant gains for our low emissions goals is incredibly heartening.

“Also, it matches last week’s decision by our biggest exporter, Fonterra, to put an immediate stop on building new coal-boilers and not to increase its capacity to burn coal from now on.

“And today the international dairy giant, Danone, announced its investing $40 million to make its Balclutha milk powder plant carbon neutral.

“Increasingly, people understand that choosing cleaner, low emissions energy options is good for business as well as good for their children’s futures,” James Shaw said.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Public Inquiries And Public Access

In New Zealand, there are at least two major inquiries into security/defence issues running in parallel at the moment, and the one that’s demonstrating more transparency and candour is not the one that you’d expect.

Surprisingly, it has been the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque shootings that has been proceeding under a cloak of utmost secrecy. More>>

 

Hands Off Our Tamariki Hīkoi: Hundreds Rally To Call For Change At Oranga Tamariki

The Hands Off Our Tamariki Network handed an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson at Parliament demanding the State stop removing Māori from whānau. More>>

ALSO:

Non Nominations: National's Nathan Guy Won't Stand In 2020

Otaki MP Hon Nathan Guy will not be seeking re-election next year and will instead be retiring from politics. More>>

ALSO:

Immigration Whistleblowing: No New Visa For Chinese Workers

Unite Union is appealing to Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway to allow six Chinese construction workers to be allowed to stay in New Zealand so they can testify in an Employment Relations Authority hearing scheduled for October and November this year. More>>

ALSO:

OMV Drilling Application: Protesters Slam Lack Of Climate Change Consideration

Members of Oil Free Otago are gathering outside the Distinction Hotel in Dunedin at midday with their mouths taped shut in protest of Austrian oil giant, OMV. More>>

ALSO:

And Same-Day Enrolment: Referendums Framework Bill Introduced To Parliament

A Bill enabling the cannabis referendum to be held with the 2020 General Election has been introduced to Parliament. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict… More>>

ALSO:

Deputy PM's Press Conference: Get Off My Lawn

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters lead Monday's post-cabinet press conference as PM Jacinda Ardern is travelling on her visit to Tokelau following a stop in Samoa. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 