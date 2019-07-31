Parliament

Focus remains on finding solutions to Maternity care woes

Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 11:12 am
New Zealand First remains focussed on supporting the women of Southland to ensure they have access to high-quality maternity care and holding the Southland DHB to account for the shambles which has resulted from the downgrading of the Lumsden Maternity Centre last year.

“Today’s decision by the Health Select Committee to vote down National’s motion to hold an inquiry into the downgrading of the centre does not distract us from working hard to get the best outcome for Southern mums,” says New Zealand First MP based in Clutha-Southland, Mark Patterson.

“National’s motion was an exercise in looking backwards and raking over the coals. We are focussed on finding acceptable solutions and to hold the DHB to account by ensuring they deliver on their undertaking to the community.”

“Behind the scenes, I have been working with the DHB and Liz Craig, and representing the community’s concern to Minister of Health, Hon Dr David Clark. The rural mothers of Northern Southland, and all rural areas, are entitled to the best maternal health care possible and they remain our priority,”

”The establishment of Maternal and Child Hubs in Te Anau and Wanaka is a step in the right direction, and we will continue to build on the momentum already underway.

“It must also be acknowledged that while the spotlight has been on the Lumsden facility itself, the underlying issue is on of availability of midwives, especially qualified seconds to support the Lead Maternity Carers. New Zealand First calls for this to be urgently addressed on a sustainable basis.”




