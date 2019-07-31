Parliament: Oral Questions - 31 July 2019

Oral Questions - 31 July 2019



Questions to Ministers

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does he stand by all his Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

2. Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

3. MARK PATTERSON to the Associate Minister of Education: What recent announcement has she made about support for children and young people with learning needs?

4. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of the Government’s statements, policies, and actions in relation to the economy?

5. JAN TINETTI to the Minister of Education: What actions, if any, has the Government taken to remove cost barriers to the public education system for New Zealand families?

6. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing: Does she agree with the former Minister of Housing and Urban Development, who said, “Our urban land and housing is literally some of the most expensive in the world” and “It’s largely the fault of land use planning”; if so, what is this Government doing that will address the cost of urban land and housing?

7. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does he intend to make a public announcement about the Interim Cancer Action Plan before the end of this parliamentary sitting block; if not, when?

8. ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage: What is the New Zealand Film Commission doing to support diversity in film making and content?







9. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: How many of the 23,574 Emergency Housing Special Needs Grants paid in the year to June 2019 are repayable?

10. CHRIS BISHOP to the Associate Minister of Transport: What does her 26 March 2019 letter to the Minister of Transport regarding the Let’s Get Wellington Moving indicative package say, if anything, in relation to a second Mt Victoria tunnel?

11. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Employment: What recent announcements has he made about helping rangatahi in the Bay of Plenty into employment?

12. JONATHAN YOUNG to the Minister of Energy and Resources: Why was the $117.42 a megawatt-hour daily average price of electricity across New Zealand on 30 July 2019, 67 percent higher than it was a year ago?



