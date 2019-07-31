Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

The elephant in the room keeps getting bigger

Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 1:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

31 July 2019

The elephant in the room keeps getting bigger

Today’s ANZ Business Confidence survey shows optimism continues to tumble at a time when New Zealand should be doing well, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“Headline business confidence fell six points to net -44 per cent in July’s ANZ Business Outlook. Firms’ views of their own activity fell three points to the lowest read since August last year. Other activity indicators were also weaker.

“Business confidence has continued to plummet even further than it was in the depths of the Global Financial Crisis. This means businesses are less likely to invest or hire new staff.

“Slumping business confidence, which Government ministers routinely refer to as junk, is a symptom of the confusion and doubt that this Government has sewn.

“It’s fallen because this Government continues to add costs to business. It has created massive uncertainty and has demonstrated incompetence in critical areas, most famously with KiwiBuild.

“This low confidence is a factor in the sharp decline in the New Zealand economy under this Government. From growth approaching 4 per cent in 2016, we are currently down to 2.5 per cent under Labour, and tracking lower in many estimates.

“A slower economy means fewer opportunities for Kiwis to get ahead, to gain well-paying, satisfying jobs, and less ability for our country to afford quality healthcare and public services.

“This Government needs to stop taking economic growth for granted and dial back its anti-growth agenda, while getting on with delivering the infrastructure this country needs.

“A National Government would restore confidence and revive our economy, so that we can lift our aspirations, both in what we can earn and in what social challenges we can overcome.”




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Public Inquiries And Public Access

In New Zealand, there are at least two major inquiries into security/defence issues running in parallel at the moment, and the one that’s demonstrating more transparency and candour is not the one that you’d expect.

Surprisingly, it has been the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque shootings that has been proceeding under a cloak of utmost secrecy. More>>

 

Committee Stages Debated: Amendments To The End Of Life Choice Bill

“Some supporters may be disappointed that this SOP will create one of the most conservative assisted dying regimes in the world, but I have listened to concerns from supporters and opponents...” More>>

ALSO:

Jane Kelsey: Is NZ About To Accept Investment Disputes In RCEP?

“Newly elected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) in international trade and investment agreements ‘a dog’, and promised no ISDS in future agreements...” More>>

ALSO:

Hands Off Our Tamariki Hīkoi: Hundreds Rally To Call For Change At Oranga Tamariki

The Hands Off Our Tamariki Network handed an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson at Parliament demanding the State stop removing Māori from whānau. More>>

ALSO:

Non Nominations: National's Nathan Guy Won't Stand In 2020

Otaki MP Hon Nathan Guy will not be seeking re-election next year and will instead be retiring from politics. More>>

ALSO:

Immigration Whistleblowing: No New Visa For Chinese Workers

Unite Union is appealing to Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway to allow six Chinese construction workers to be allowed to stay in New Zealand so they can testify in an Employment Relations Authority hearing scheduled for October and November this year. More>>

ALSO:

OMV Drilling Application: Protesters Slam Lack Of Climate Change Consideration

Members of Oil Free Otago are gathering outside the Distinction Hotel in Dunedin at midday with their mouths taped shut in protest of Austrian oil giant, OMV. More>>

ALSO:

And Same-Day Enrolment: Referendums Framework Bill Introduced To Parliament

A Bill enabling the cannabis referendum to be held with the 2020 General Election has been introduced to Parliament. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict… More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 