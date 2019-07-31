Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

End of Life Choices amendment in line with Greens policy

Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Green Party

31 July 2019

Press release

Proposed amendment to End of Life Choices bill brings legislation into line with Green Party policy

The Green Party will support David Seymour’s proposed amendment to the End of Life Choices Bill which narrows the scope of the bill.

“Thanks to this re-write of the legislation, terminally ill New Zealanders will be able to choose to end their life in a supported and open way”, Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today.

“We will be supporting the ¬proposed amendment that ensures it is very closely aligned with Green Party policy.

“We recognise this issue is one that New Zealanders rightfully care deeply about from all perspectives. And that there will be members from the community across the spectrum who are not quite happy with what has been proposed.

“Our membership painstakingly got us to the very detailed and considered position we hold on medically-assisted dying as a Party. We are really happy to see the proposed amendment that means the legislation will be closely aligned with our policy.

“The Green Party would not have been able to support legislation that extended medically-assisted dying to people who aren't terminally ill. This is because we cannot be confident that this won't further marginalise the lives of people with disabilities.

“We are pleased to see proposed amendments that resolve this.

“We will support any further amendments that strengthen the legislation in line with our policy and look forward to continuing this journey so that New Zealand can proudly say we are showing compassion for people who are terminally ill who wish to pass on their own terms”.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Public Inquiries And Public Access

In New Zealand, there are at least two major inquiries into security/defence issues running in parallel at the moment, and the one that’s demonstrating more transparency and candour is not the one that you’d expect.

Surprisingly, it has been the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque shootings that has been proceeding under a cloak of utmost secrecy. More>>

 

Committee Stages Debated: Amendments To The End Of Life Choice Bill

“Some supporters may be disappointed that this SOP will create one of the most conservative assisted dying regimes in the world, but I have listened to concerns from supporters and opponents...” More>>

ALSO:

Jane Kelsey: Is NZ About To Accept Investment Disputes In RCEP?

“Newly elected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) in international trade and investment agreements ‘a dog’, and promised no ISDS in future agreements...” More>>

ALSO:

Hands Off Our Tamariki Hīkoi: Hundreds Rally To Call For Change At Oranga Tamariki

The Hands Off Our Tamariki Network handed an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson at Parliament demanding the State stop removing Māori from whānau. More>>

ALSO:

Non Nominations: National's Nathan Guy Won't Stand In 2020

Otaki MP Hon Nathan Guy will not be seeking re-election next year and will instead be retiring from politics. More>>

ALSO:

Immigration Whistleblowing: No New Visa For Chinese Workers

Unite Union is appealing to Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway to allow six Chinese construction workers to be allowed to stay in New Zealand so they can testify in an Employment Relations Authority hearing scheduled for October and November this year. More>>

ALSO:

OMV Drilling Application: Protesters Slam Lack Of Climate Change Consideration

Members of Oil Free Otago are gathering outside the Distinction Hotel in Dunedin at midday with their mouths taped shut in protest of Austrian oil giant, OMV. More>>

ALSO:

And Same-Day Enrolment: Referendums Framework Bill Introduced To Parliament

A Bill enabling the cannabis referendum to be held with the 2020 General Election has been introduced to Parliament. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict… More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 