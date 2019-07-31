End of Life Choices amendment in line with Greens policy

31 July 2019

Press release

Proposed amendment to End of Life Choices bill brings legislation into line with Green Party policy

The Green Party will support David Seymour’s proposed amendment to the End of Life Choices Bill which narrows the scope of the bill.

“Thanks to this re-write of the legislation, terminally ill New Zealanders will be able to choose to end their life in a supported and open way”, Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today.

“We will be supporting the ¬proposed amendment that ensures it is very closely aligned with Green Party policy.

“We recognise this issue is one that New Zealanders rightfully care deeply about from all perspectives. And that there will be members from the community across the spectrum who are not quite happy with what has been proposed.

“Our membership painstakingly got us to the very detailed and considered position we hold on medically-assisted dying as a Party. We are really happy to see the proposed amendment that means the legislation will be closely aligned with our policy.

“The Green Party would not have been able to support legislation that extended medically-assisted dying to people who aren't terminally ill. This is because we cannot be confident that this won't further marginalise the lives of people with disabilities.

“We are pleased to see proposed amendments that resolve this.

“We will support any further amendments that strengthen the legislation in line with our policy and look forward to continuing this journey so that New Zealand can proudly say we are showing compassion for people who are terminally ill who wish to pass on their own terms”.







