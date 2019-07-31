NZ First expresses concern with misrepresentation on Bill

Reports are circulating that New Zealand First will support a supplementary order paper submitted to the KiwiSaver (Oranga Tamariki Guardians) Amendment Bill.

“The assertions made that New Zealand First is going to support an amendment that will undo the careful recommendations made by the Social Services Select Committee are just plain wrong,” says New Zealand First Social Services spokesperson Darroch Ball.

“We are committed to the Bill as reported back by the Select Committee, which provides more foster children with a KiwiSaver account. The Bill’s sponsor seems determined to put politics before children with this disingenuous, eleventh hour submission.

“Further claims that Hon Tracey Martin, as Minister for Children, has committed to that amendment are also wrong. She has not spoken to Mr Walker or to the media on this matter,” says Mr Ball.











© Scoop Media

