New ERA Chief appointed

A new Chief of the Employment Relations Authority, a new member and the re-appointment of two members are announced by Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway today.

“I’m pleased to announce that the new Chief of the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) is Dr Andrew Dallas and welcome him to the role,” Iain Lees-Galloway says.

The ERA is an independent body that helps both employees and employers to resolve employment relationship problems and facilitates collective bargaining when difficulties arise.

“Andrew Dallas has an extensive background in employment law, both theory and practice. He holds a PhD (Law) from Griffith University, Australia; co-authored an Australasian legal text on good faith collective bargaining; and has worked as a legal officer and solicitor in employment relations.

“He has been a member of the ERA since November 2015. As a member, Andrew has shown leadership and compassion when resolving employment relations cases.

“He has been appointed as Chief for a term of three years to November 2022, taking up the role from 22 August, when the current Chief steps down.

“I extend my thanks to the outgoing Chief, James Crichton, for his work on the Authority. Jim has been the Chief since 2015 and a member of the Authority since 2004.

“Geoff O’Sullivan will be joining the Authority in September 2019 for a term of three years. Geoff has an extensive background in employment law, acting for both employers and employees.

“Two members have also been reappointed to the Authority. Trish MacKinnon and Anna Fitzgibbon have been members since 2012, and have both been appointed for further terms of three years to August 2022.

“I also acknowledge and thank departing members Tania Tetitaha and Christine Hickey who are both stepping down after seven years’ service to the Authority,” Iain Lees-Galloway says.











