1 August 2019

Media Statement:

Dr Liz Craig, Labour MP based in Invercargill

Having our say in Southland’s Vocational Education and Training

“SIT is incredibly important to us here in Southland” said Invercargill based Labour MP Liz Craig “as is having our say in what happens with vocational education and training locally. That’s why, in coming days, I’ll be continuing to talk with Minster Hipkins about how we ensure we retain the ability to decide how SITs ring-fenced cash reserves are used, so we can continue offering the kinds of incentives, like Zero Fees and Accommodation Bursaries, that have brought so many students to the south. I’ve also been speaking to him about Southland’s need to have its own Regional Skills Leadership Group, so our workforce needs aren’t lost in those of the wider Otago-Southland region.

And with SIT recently taking over primary industry training at Telford, I’ll be continuing to highlight how ideally placed SIT would be to host a Centre of Vocational Excellence, so we can continue playing a leading role in the delivery of vocational education and training nationally”.

