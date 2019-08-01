Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Seventy-eight new Police constables

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 2:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Stuart Nash

Minister of Police


1 August 2019

MEDIA STATEMENT


Extra Police officers are being deployed from Northland to Southland with the graduation of a new wing of recruits from the Royal New Zealand Police College.

“The graduation of 78 constables today means that 1524 new constables have been deployed since the government took office,” says Police Minister Stuart Nash.

“One quarter of today’s new constables will be deployed to our largest Policing district, Counties Manukau. The remainder will commence duties on 12 August in towns from the far north to deep south and all across regional New Zealand.

“It is important for Police to maintain an active and visible presence in neighbourhoods all over the country. The success of the firearms buy-back and amnesty in many small towns has highlighted the strong relationship between local police and communities.

“Reports from towns like Piopio, Waipu, Fairlie and Picton show conversations between police and gun owners are positive and engaging. Many officers graduating today can expect to play a part working alongside communities to remove the most dangerous firearms from circulation.

“The buyback is also making the everyday job of Policing much safer for our new recruits. Every month Police are called out to 200 crimes involving firearms. Every year up to 1000 guns are reported stolen from licensed owners. Many disappear into the hands of gangs.

“Today’s new constables will help tackle gang-related crime and reduce harm from drugs like methamphetamine. They are also increasingly supporting vulnerable communities. Last year Police responded to 33,000 mental health callouts, an 11 per cent increase.



“Wing 328 continues the strong commitment to increased diversity in our Police. Just over 30 per cent are women, 13 per cent Maori, ten per cent Pasifika, and six per cent identify as Asian. The youngest is 19 and the eldest is 50 years old. Between them they speak eight languages other than English. Their sporting and cultural achievements include a professional rugby player, an Olympic swimmer, and a waka ama champion.

I also want to personally acknowledge and thank the wing patron, journalist and community leader Venkat Raman. He has long supported the work of Police through advisory forums, and been a great mentor to the recruits during their training.

The constables are being deployed to Police Districts as follows:

Northland – 2
Waitematā – 12
Auckland – 2
Counties Manukau – 19
Waikato – 7
Bay of Plenty – 6
Eastern – 4
Central – 5
Wellington – 7
Tasman – 2
Canterbury – 7
Southern – 5


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Grand Polytech Merger: Sweeping Vocational Training Reform Plan

“The changes we are making will give industry greater control over all aspects of vocational education and training, making the system more responsive to employers’ needs and to the changing world of work.

“Industry and employers will identify skills needs, set standards and approve qualifications and credentials, and influence funding decisions.
“The changes will also ensure we do better for learners who haven’t been well-served by the present system..." More>>

 

Ihumātao: Māori Development Minister Meets SOUL Co-Founder

A leader in the Ihumātao occupation in South Auckland is describing a hui with the Māori Development Minister as positive and constructive. More>>

ALSO:

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

ALSO:

Supreme Court: Peter Ellis Granted Leave To Appeal

Ellis, 61, was jailed for 10 years for abusing seven children at the Christchurch Civic Creche in 1991. He served seven years of that sentence, but has always maintained his innocence. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Public Inquiries And Public Access

In New Zealand, there are at least two major inquiries into security/defence issues running in parallel at the moment, and the one that’s demonstrating more transparency and candour is not the one that you’d expect. More>>

ALSO:

'Booking Issue': AUT Denies Cancelling Tiananmen Square Event Over China Pressure

Auckland University of Technology has denied bowing to Chinese government pressure to stop one of its rooms being used for an event marking the 30th anniversary of the bloody crackdown on protests in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. More>>

ALSO:

Committee Stages Debated: Amendments To The End Of Life Choice Bill

“Some supporters may be disappointed that this SOP will create one of the most conservative assisted dying regimes in the world, but I have listened to concerns from supporters and opponents...” More>>

ALSO:

Jane Kelsey: Is NZ About To Accept Investment Disputes In RCEP?

“Newly elected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) in international trade and investment agreements ‘a dog’, and promised no ISDS in future agreements...” More>>

ALSO:

Hands Off Our Tamariki Hīkoi: Hundreds Rally To Call For Change At Oranga Tamariki

The Hands Off Our Tamariki Network handed an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson at Parliament demanding the State stop removing Māori from whānau. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 