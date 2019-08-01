NZ First congratulates Minister on listening to the regions



New Zealand First welcomes the announcement today of the reforms to vocational education.

“All submitters to Minister Hipkins’ discussion document recognised that our current vocational education sector has failings” says New Zealand First Education Spokesperson, Hon. Tracey Martin.

“The Minister has listened carefully to submitters; the announcement today reflects those voices through significant changes the Minister has made to the discussion document which went out for public consultation.

“New Zealand First supports regional provision for both on-job and off-job learning and is excited by the opportunities for Centres of Vocational Excellence around New Zealand.

“Minister Hipkins and I have a strong working relationship, both while in Opposition and now in government.

New Zealand First has worked closely with the Minister to ensure that the voices of industry and employers are reflected in the documents that the Minister has released today.

“This announcement reinforces that constructive relationship” added Ms Martin.







