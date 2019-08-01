Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Stats NZ misses another Census deadline

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 4:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Stats NZ has missed another deadline as Census 2018’s Independent Review report, due out in July, has been delayed, National’s Statistics spokesperson Jian Yang says.

“Stats NZ has stated repeatedly that the report would be released in July 2019.

“It is now 1 August and we are yet to see anything. Last year’s Census resulted in a historically low national response rate of 83.3 per cent, down from 92.2 per cent in 2013. New Zealanders deserve to know why it was such a shambles.

“Stats NZ tried to bump up the numbers by quietly changing how they calculated the response rate, but even when counting people who had only filled in their name and date of birth rather than full responses, the national response rate was still only 87.5 per cent.

“Alarmingly, using the original method, the response rates for Māori and Pacific Islanders was just 68.2 per cent and 65.1 per cent respectively, compared with 88.5 per cent and 88.3 per cent in the 2013 Census. The response rate for the Asian population also dropped 10 per cent to 81.7 per cent.

“Just last week, Government Statistician Liz MacPherson admitted to deeply regretting the ‘unacceptably low’ response rates for Māori and Pacific Islanders. Minister of Statistics James Shaw should also be taking responsibility for the botched Census and explaining to New Zealanders where they went wrong.

“The Independent Review was set up to find answers as to why Census 2018 was such a failure, but 16 months on from Census day we are still waiting to see a report, and there must be huge concerns for the validity of the data set to be released on 23 September.

“Census 2018 is an important data tool which affects funding for District Health Boards, schools, and other vital services. The sooner Stats NZ get their act together and explain what went wrong with Census 2018, the sooner they can start regaining the trust of New Zealanders.”



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Grand Polytech Merger: Sweeping Vocational Training Reform Plan

“The changes we are making will give industry greater control over all aspects of vocational education and training, making the system more responsive to employers’ needs and to the changing world of work.

“Industry and employers will identify skills needs, set standards and approve qualifications and credentials, and influence funding decisions.
“The changes will also ensure we do better for learners who haven’t been well-served by the present system..." More>>

 

Ihumātao: Māori Development Minister Meets SOUL Co-Founder

A leader in the Ihumātao occupation in South Auckland is describing a hui with the Māori Development Minister as positive and constructive. More>>

ALSO:

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

ALSO:

Supreme Court: Peter Ellis Granted Leave To Appeal

Ellis, 61, was jailed for 10 years for abusing seven children at the Christchurch Civic Creche in 1991. He served seven years of that sentence, but has always maintained his innocence. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Public Inquiries And Public Access

In New Zealand, there are at least two major inquiries into security/defence issues running in parallel at the moment, and the one that’s demonstrating more transparency and candour is not the one that you’d expect. More>>

ALSO:

'Booking Issue': AUT Denies Cancelling Tiananmen Square Event Over China Pressure

Auckland University of Technology has denied bowing to Chinese government pressure to stop one of its rooms being used for an event marking the 30th anniversary of the bloody crackdown on protests in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. More>>

ALSO:

Committee Stages Debated: Amendments To The End Of Life Choice Bill

“Some supporters may be disappointed that this SOP will create one of the most conservative assisted dying regimes in the world, but I have listened to concerns from supporters and opponents...” More>>

ALSO:

Jane Kelsey: Is NZ About To Accept Investment Disputes In RCEP?

“Newly elected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) in international trade and investment agreements ‘a dog’, and promised no ISDS in future agreements...” More>>

ALSO:

Hands Off Our Tamariki Hīkoi: Hundreds Rally To Call For Change At Oranga Tamariki

The Hands Off Our Tamariki Network handed an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson at Parliament demanding the State stop removing Māori from whānau. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 