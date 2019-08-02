Expert group to steer formation of new Institute

Education Minister Chris Hipkins today announced the members of the Establishment Board of a new kind of organisation that will provide both work-based and off-the-job vocational learning and training right across the country.

The Institute was announced yesterday and will see the country’s 16 institutes of technology and polytechnics brought together to operate as a single national campus network.

“The board will be made up of 10 members and be based in Christchurch. It will start work from Monday and continue until it is superseded by the governing council of the Institute, when it starts operating on 1 April 2020,” Chris Hipkins said.

“I am delighted with these appointments, which will ensure the Establishment Board has the capability, skills and experience to ensure that the Institute is operational and effective from day one.

“Together, they provide a New Zealand-wide perspective.

“They are based in Northland, Auckland, Gisborne, Hamilton, Wellington, Queenstown and Dunedin and have personal and professional links to other regions. The Chair’s experience includes three years as Crown Manager at the Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki.

“Selecting 10 members at the same time ensures strong governance from Day 1. They will form a board with a wealth of experience in vocational education, governance and financial expertise, cultural awareness, and an understanding of the issues facing the sector.”

The Institute has a working title of the Institute of Skills and Technology but that will change, Chris Hipkins said.







The members are: Wellingtonian Barry Jordan, Chair; Kim Ngārimu of Gisborne; Deputy Chair. Shane Culham, Maryann Geddes, Kathy Grant, Dr Sandra Grey, Tania Hodges, Brett O’Riley, Dr Linda Sissons, and Peter Winder.

Ms Ngārimu, Ms Grant and Mr Winder are council members of three tertiary institutions (MIT, EIT and Otago Polytechnic) and understand the challenges facing the sector. Dr Grey contributes the TEU perspective and Mr O’Riley is Chief Executive of the Employers and Manufacturers Association. Ms Geddes is a board member of an industry training organisation and part of Queenstown’s tourism industry. Tania Hodges facilitates leadership-training programmes and has extensive governance experience. Dr Sissons is the Chief Executive of Primary ITO and Mr Culham is active linking education and industry in Northland.

“I would like to acknowledge the work of the governing councils of institutions of technology and polytechnics across the country,” Chris Hipkins said.

“I have asked all council members to stay on until the Institute is established and to continue to provide their leadership through the next months. These council members have made and continue to make a significant contribution their own institutions and to the sector as a whole.”





