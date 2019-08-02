Targeted social support funding for 450 whānau



The expansion of an iwi, community and government initiative will improve the wellbeing of 450 of our most vulnerable Manawatū-Whanganui families Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni and Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today.

The Kāinga Whānau Ora initiative is an Iwi-led programme working with 167 families and whānau living in Housing New Zealand homes in Palmerston North.

The government is investing $4.6 million over the next two years to expand the initiative to a further 300 whānau in Whanganui and Palmerston North.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni says the funding for expansion demonstrates the Government’s commitment to lifting Māori and Pacific incomes, skills and opportunities.

“The Kāinga Whānau Ora initiative works to build family and whānau confidence, while supporting them to achieve their goals and aspirations.

“It focuses on improving housing, supporting children, boosting skills and employment, reducing reliance on benefits and improving the health of whanau,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

The Social Investment Agency (SIA) has a key role in providing the lead support to the Kāinga Whanau Ora programme, in particular, assisting with the programmes governance, administration, monitoring, data measurement and collection, evaluation and co-ordination of funding.

Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare says it’s great to see more government agencies supporting communities to take a Whānau Ora approach.







“The Kāinga Whānau Ora initiative allows iwi and multiple government agencies and community organisations to give co-ordinated support to families with complex needs.

“The initiative supports tino rangatiratanga and the mana of whānau by empowering them to self-determine their needs, aspirations and desired outcomes.

“I’m excited to see the Kāinga Whānau Ora initiative increase its reach which will help to improve the lives of many whānau in the region,’ Peeni Henare said.

Work to expand the Kāinga Whānau Ora initiative to Whanganui whānau has already begun.



