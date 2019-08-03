Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Cook Islands Language Week

Saturday, 3 August 2019, 11:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Aupito William Sio
Minister for Pacific Peoples
3 August 2019

MEDIA STATEMENT

Future generations will thank us for learning Pacific languages

Cook Islands Language Week is an opportunity to celebrate the important role Pacific languages play in the daily lives of thousands of our Pacific friends, neighbours, colleagues and loved ones.

“We use language not only to communicate with one another, but also to better understand our cultural identity, traditions, and history. When we connect with our cultural identity through language, our wellbeing improves,” says Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio.

“New Zealand does not speak with one language. We are lucky to have many different languages being spoken in our schools, workplaces and communities, all telling different stories about who we are, where we are from and where we are now.

“Being surrounded by so many different languages provides us with an opportunity to learn and understand how others see and express their world, and the world around them.

“I can think of no better way of saying that we are a proud Pacific nation than by recognising and celebrating the huge contribution Cook Islands Māori and other Pacific languages make to all our lives.

Cook Islands Language Week is the second of seven Pacific language weeks in 2019. It was announced in this year’s Wellbeing Budget that the Government would allocate $20 million over the next four years to ensure Aotearoa New Zealand is home to thriving Pacific languages.



The theme for the week is “Taku Rama, Taau Toi: Ora Te Reo” – “My Torch, Your Adze: The Language Lives” and essentially means that we strive to maintain our language. Cook Islands Language Week runs from Sunday 4th to Saturday 10th August.

“We know that the number of Pacific language speakers is declining. What this means is that the stories our languages carry from one generation to the next will – without action – be heard less and less frequently in Pacific homes and communities up and down the country.

“This presents us with a challenge about how to pass on our languages to the next generation, which is why our decision to allocate $20 million to establish a dedicated Pacific Language Unit in the Ministry of Pacific Peoples is so important.

This year’s Cook Islands Language Week has even greater significance than normal as it takes place during the United Nations’ International Year of Indigenous Languages.

“In this year of global celebration, we can be proud that we are making positive changes to support our Pacific languages and those who speak them. However, our vision for Pacific languages will only be delivered if we work together.

“Whether you are a Cook Islander who does not know your language, or you’re just curious about some of the beautiful words our Pacific neighbours use to express themselves, this week of celebration is a great chance to start learning,” says Aupito William Sio.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Grand Polytech Merger: Sweeping Vocational Training Reform Plan

“The changes we are making will give industry greater control over all aspects of vocational education and training, making the system more responsive to employers’ needs and to the changing world of work.

“Industry and employers will identify skills needs, set standards and approve qualifications and credentials, and influence funding decisions.
“The changes will also ensure we do better for learners who haven’t been well-served by the present system..." More>>

 

Ihumātao: Māori Development Minister Meets SOUL Co-Founder

A leader in the Ihumātao occupation in South Auckland is describing a hui with the Māori Development Minister as positive and constructive. More>>

ALSO:

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

ALSO:

Supreme Court: Peter Ellis Granted Leave To Appeal

Ellis, 61, was jailed for 10 years for abusing seven children at the Christchurch Civic Creche in 1991. He served seven years of that sentence, but has always maintained his innocence. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Public Inquiries And Public Access

In New Zealand, there are at least two major inquiries into security/defence issues running in parallel at the moment, and the one that’s demonstrating more transparency and candour is not the one that you’d expect. More>>

ALSO:

'Booking Issue': AUT Denies Cancelling Tiananmen Square Event Over China Pressure

Auckland University of Technology has denied bowing to Chinese government pressure to stop one of its rooms being used for an event marking the 30th anniversary of the bloody crackdown on protests in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. More>>

ALSO:

Committee Stages Debated: Amendments To The End Of Life Choice Bill

“Some supporters may be disappointed that this SOP will create one of the most conservative assisted dying regimes in the world, but I have listened to concerns from supporters and opponents...” More>>

ALSO:

Jane Kelsey: Is NZ About To Accept Investment Disputes In RCEP?

“Newly elected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) in international trade and investment agreements ‘a dog’, and promised no ISDS in future agreements...” More>>

ALSO:

Hands Off Our Tamariki Hīkoi: Hundreds Rally To Call For Change At Oranga Tamariki

The Hands Off Our Tamariki Network handed an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson at Parliament demanding the State stop removing Māori from whānau. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 