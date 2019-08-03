Government announces climate action plan

Government announces climate action plan

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today released the Government’s Climate Action Plan in response to the Productivity Commission’s inquiry into the low emissions economy.

“Our Government is committed to a just and rapid transition to a low emissions economy, because it’s vital that we play our part looking after our planet. We’re already taking action on many of the Productivity Commission’s recommendations. Climate change is an urgent issue requiring an urgent response, to ensure a stable climate for future generations of New Zealanders,” James Shaw said.

“The Commission was clear that we must work together across every sector of our economy, from energy to transport to agriculture. We are all in this together. Whether it’s supporting coastal communities to plan for sea level rise, working to make electric cars cheaper for families, or partnering with businesses and farmers to find the best ways to reduce their emissions and create sustainable jobs, our Government is working alongside New Zealanders to tackle the climate crisis.”

“We have listened to expert advice on how to reduce emissions. Cabinet has agreed to 43 of the Productivity Commission’s recommendations and agreed to do more work on 33 further recommendations. For example, work is well underway to fix the Emissions Trading Scheme and establish an independent Climate Change Commission, reduce the price of electric cars, and require big businesses to report their climate-related financial risks – as the Commission recommended.”







“I thank the Productivity Commission for its important work providing the evidence base for Aotearoa New Zealand’s transition to an economy that works for people and the planet,” said James Shaw







More information:

https://www.mfe.govt.nz/productivity-commission-report-government-response



Background:

- In 2017, Ministers asked the Productivity Commission to “identify options for how New Zealand could reduce its greenhouse gas emissions through a transition towards a lower emissions future, while at the same time continuing to grow incomes and wellbeing.”

- In December 2017, the new Government asked the Commission to take into account the intention for New Zealand to set stronger emissions reduction goals through the Zero Carbon Bill, and encouraged the Commission to consider the benefits and opportunities from New Zealand leading global efforts to combat climate change.

- The Commission reported back in August 2018, and its work has informed government policy since then.

© Scoop Media

