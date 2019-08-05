Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Children most in need miss out on learning support

Monday, 5 August 2019, 9:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

5 August 2019


The Government’s announcement of more learning support coordinators has been allocated in a way which is deeply unfair and will see the schools most in need missing out, National’s Education spokesperson Nikki Kaye says.

“While it’s positive to have additional learning support coordinators, the Government took nine months to sort this out and hasn’t done the work to make sure the coordinators are going where they are most needed.

“It appears the Government was not looking at which schools have the most need but instead has only allocated to schools who are currently implementing the Government’s learning support delivery model.

“I have been contacted by upset and angry principals who have huge need and weren’t offered the opportunity to be part of this and didn’t know this would be the criteria.

“This means a school that may already have huge resource might get one or two people and schools with little or no resource with high needs miss out. Just like the school donation scheme this Government is not targeted and has demonstrated dumb decisions which entrench inequity.

“Nine months ago the Prime Minister committed to 600 learning support coordinators in schools by early 2020. We know the delay means many schools are unlikely to get the person in time for term one.

“We still don’t have the answers to teacher shortages and whether schools will be able to fill those 600 roles.

“The recent learning support action plan is not funded in a number of areas with some criticising it will take six years to deal with the waiting lists.

“This Government promised big in education but time and time again it has broken its promises to New Zealanders and failed to deliver.”

ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Explainer: The NZ Biodiversity Strategy Discussion Document

‘Te Koiroa o te Koiora’, a Discussion Document for the New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy (NZBS) was launched today setting out proposals for inclusion in a new Biodiversity Strategy.

The creation of the discussion document was led by DOC in an all of Government collaboration with agencies (including the Ministry for the Environment), and working closely with iwi, specialists and interest groups. More>>

Scoop Hivemind: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity
Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. More>>

 

Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:
• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant
• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being... More>>

ALSO:

New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government’s decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country’s radiation machines ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens Conference: Focus On Supporting Renters

Co-leader Marama Davidson announced that the Green Party is ready to negotiate its rent-to-own policy as part of the Government’s Kiwibuild reset, reforms to the Residential Tenancies Act, and a mandatory Warrant of Fitness to enforce proper standards for rental homes. More>>

ALSO:

Grand Polytech Merger: Sweeping Vocational Training Reform Plan

“Industry and employers will identify skills needs, set standards and approve qualifications and credentials, and influence funding decisions. The changes will also ensure we do better for learners who haven’t been well-served by the present system..." More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Māori Development Minister Meets SOUL Co-Founder

A leader in the Ihumātao occupation in South Auckland is describing a hui with the Māori Development Minister as positive and constructive. More>>

ALSO:

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 