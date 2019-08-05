ACT Party Welcomes Government’s Abortion Reform

The ACT Party welcomes the proposed change announced by the Government today on abortion law.

“This abortion reform is about personal freedom and personal choice,” says ACT Party Leader David Seymour.

“Women access abortions for a range of their own personal reasons. It is an incredibly personal, and in some cases difficult, decision.

“Women should not be criminalised for their choice nor should they be forced to lie to access an abortion.

“This Bill will bring a new honesty and clarity to abortion law in New Zealand.

“This reform has been long overdue.”











