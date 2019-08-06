Record outcomes for Māori and young people

Hon Willie Jackson

Minister of Employment



6 August 2019 MEDIA STATEMENT



Record outcomes for Māori and young people

The Coalition Government’s targeted investment and focus on employment outcomes is paying dividends by delivering the lowest unemployment rate in over a decade for Maori, Employment Minister Willie Jackson says.

“Successive governments have always focused on the general unemployment rate while I’ve always maintained that there is a story within that headline figure that we desperately needed action on,” Willie Jackson said.

“So I am particularly pleased to see the unemployment rate for Māori at the lowest it’s been in over a decade at 7.7 per cent. As well as this, the rate for young people not earning or learning (NEETs) continues to trend downwards.

“There has been significant investment in skills and employment programmes since this Government took office, with initiatives such as He Poutama Rangatahi and Mana in Mahi, delivering much needed and overdue opportunities for our young people, Māori, Pasifika and regional New Zealanders.

“These outcomes represent real people, real whanau and real communities who are seeing a difference in their lives, something we should all celebrate.

“It is my intention to continue to deliver programmes that will enable all members of our communities to participate and contribute to their local economy through dignified work.

“While I’m pleased to see the results today, it reinforces the continued need to work alongside employers to maintain the momentum created,” Willie Jackson said.

