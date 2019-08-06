Electoral Amendment Bill passes first reading

Justice Minister Andrew Little has welcomed the first reading of the Electoral Amendment Bill in Parliament today.

“The proposed changes to the Electoral Act will enhance democracy by making it easier to enrol and vote” says Andrew Little.

The Bill introduces Election Day enrolment and makes it easier for the Electoral Commission to use places such as supermarkets and malls as voting places. In the case of an emergency, the Electoral Commission will also be able to adjourn polling and use alternative voting processes if there is disruption on Election Day.

The Bill will now go to the Justice select committee for consideration.

“I encourage members of the public to have their say on the Bill when the Committee calls for submissions,” says Andrew Little.

The Bill also makes changes to special votes that cannot be implemented for the 2020 election but will improve vote issuing and counting processes at the 2023 general election.







